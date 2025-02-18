NLC Storms IBEDC To Protest Dismissal Of 3,000 Workers

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Oyo State chapter, halted operations at the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) on Tuesday, February 18, by organizing a significant protest in response to the recent termination of over 3,000 employees.

Naija News understands that under the leadership of Chairman Kayode Martin, union members obstructed the entrance to the IBEDC office, effectively closing the facility and creating traffic disruptions in the Challenge to Dugbe area of Ibadan today.

The demonstrators, who were chanting songs of solidarity, called for the immediate reinstatement of the dismissed workers and the disbursement of the national minimum wage.

Martin criticized the practices of outsourcing agents linked to IBEDC, alleging that they exploit workers through unpaid minimum wages and unjustified salary deductions.

“We are here today to express our total displeasure over the unjust and inhumane treatment of workers by IBEDC and their outsourcing agents.

“Over 3,000 workers have been thrown into the unemployment market without any justifiable reason. These are people who have dedicated their time and energy to this company, and they are now being treated like disposable items,” Martin said.

The NLC Chairman also addressed the problem of unpaid minimum wages and alleged worker exploitation by outsourcing businesses.

These outsourcing agents not only refuse to pay the minimum wage, but they also remove arbitrary amounts from the workers’ inadequate income. This is intolerable, and we will not stand for it, he said.

The union presented IBEDC management with a list of seven key demands, including the implementation of the new minimum wage, prompt payment of Retirement Savings Account (RSA) backlogs, regularisation of outsourced staff, an end to the denial of union membership for employees, provision of adequate and standard healthcare services, and payment of all outstanding allowances and compensation.

Martin appealed to Governor Seyi Makinde and other stakeholders to intervene in the matter, warning that the mass dismissal of workers could have serious security implications for the state.

“We are calling on Governor Makinde and other well-meaning Nigerians to come to our aid. The rate of unemployment in the country is already alarming, and further adding to it will only create more problems, including security challenges,” he cautioned.

The NLC chairman urged the IBEDC management to engage in dialogue with the union to find an amicable resolution to the issues before the situation escalates.

“We are not here to cause trouble, but we are determined to fight for the rights of our members. We are ready for dialogue, but we will not back down until our demands are met,” Martin stated.

Naija News understands that the NLC protest caused significant traffic congestion, leaving many commuters stranded.

As of the time of this report, the IBEDC management had yet to issue a formal response to the NLC’s demands.