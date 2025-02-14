Valentine’s Day: ‘Many Will Sleep On The Same Bed Tonight With Ghosts, Spirits’ – Mike Bamiloye

Renowned Nigerian Christian filmmaker and founder of Mount Zion Faith Ministries, Evangelist Mike Bamiloye, has raised the alarm as Nigerians mark Valentine’s Day.

In a post shared on his Instagram page on Friday, Bamiloye warned that many young girls and ladies could fall victim to money rituals, while fluids from men may be submitted to shrines for diabolical purposes.

Bamiloye, known for his thought-provoking gospel films, expressed concern over the dark side of the Valentine’s Day celebration, stating that many lives would be ruined due to careless indulgences.

He wrote, “We will keep shouting!

“Many would sleep on the same bed tonight with ghosts and spirits from demonic kingdoms who had come to make vows and covenants with the sons and daughters of men.

“Blood would flow tonight. Blood shall be exchanged tonight on covenant beds. Fluids of men shall be submitted tonight in the shrines of the evil kingdom.

“The fortunes and destinies of many young girls and ladies would end up tonight in shrines of money rituals.

“Destinies and fortunes and meaningfulness of life shall be polluted this evening, and by tomorrow morning, many shall wake up empty and shallow and light.”

Bamiloye, a respected voice within Nigeria’s Christian community, has consistently used his platform to promote moral values and warn against societal ills.