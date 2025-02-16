Gov Eno Breaks Down In Tears Over Daughter’s Valentine Gift Surprise

The daughter of Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, surprised her father with a heartfelt gesture on Valentine’s Day.

Naija News recalls that Eno lost his beloved wife, Patience, in 2024, leaving the family to navigate their grief quietly. After the loss, the governor chose his daughter to assume the role of the First Lady.

A viral video online captured Governor Eno’s daughter donning a blue chiffon top with a matching red skirt as she approached his father’s office carrying a gift bag, heart-shaped balloons, and a card.

As she handed the card over, she said sweetly, “This is from me to you. I have a card for you, and you have to open it to see what’s inside.”

Inside the card was a simple but profound question, “Dear daddy, would you be my Valentine?” Governor Eno read the card aloud and was visibly moved by the gesture as he broke down in tears, ticked the “Yes” box and repeated “Yes” four times before embracing his daughter tightly.

Governor Eno, known for his reserved nature, could not hide his gratitude. The daughter’s loving surprise symbolised healing, unity, and an unbreakable father-daughter bond.

The governor’s daughter, affectionately referred to as the state’s “First Lady,” is also a budding actress with notable performances. She has starred as Joba Duru in Ch3mistry, Jamila in AM Unscripted, Ezinne in IAMEve, Mayowa in GameOn, and Ladun in TheSmartMoneyWoman.

She has acted alongside top stars like Etim Effiong, Uzor Arukwe, and Bimbo Ademoye, building a name for herself in Nollywood.