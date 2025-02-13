Popular Abattoir Actress, Flora Is Dead, Mike Bamiloye Mourns

Gospel actress, Toluwalope Adegboyega-Alagbe, popularly known as Flora in the film, Abattoir series, is dead.

Naija News learnt that Flora, reportedly passed away on February 4, 2025, from injuries sustained in a December 2024 car accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

In a post via Facebook on Thursday, the renowned drama evangelist and founder of Mount Zion Faith Drama Ministry, Mike Bamiloye, mourned Flora in a heartfelt tribute.

He described Flora’s death as a transition to eternal rest, reaffirming his unwavering faith in God’s plan and the mission of Christian filmmaking.

Bamiloye, whose ministry has played a significant role in gospel drama in Nigeria, declared that the mission of producing faith-based films remains unshaken despite the loss and encouraged his colleagues in the Christian film industry to press on.

He wrote, “We are soldiers on the battlefield, Jesus is our commander. When He Calls Our Names, we shall Answer A Million Times! And when He calls us home to rest at any time, He has prepared a Mansion for us in Heaven! When you cross over to Heaven, you forget all Pains and Griefs. NO SHAKING!

“Tolu left a great impact and was called home to heaven! WE SHALL CONTINUE TILL THE END! No Shaking! THE DEVIL CAN NOT TOUCH US WITHOUT GOD KNOWING ABOUT IT! We will not keep quiet!

“WE MOVE!!!! More ABATTOIRS! More ABEJOYES!!! 10,000 of Demons are Not Enough to Shut us down! 100,000 of Una! They that dwell in the Secret Place of the Most High! Shall Abide under the Shadows of the Almighty!

“NO PANIC! No Shaking! Rest Well Tolu in the Gardens of Paradise! The Rest of Us, Get up on your Feet! E niso ni Film Locations! Procede to Film Locations in towns and Vilages! ISE SESE BERE NI! We MOVE!!!!”

Flora’s death followed that of another Abattoir actor, Moses Korede Are (Baba Gbenro), who died in November 2024 and was buried on 31 January 2025.