Several Pastors Are Not Enjoying Their Marriage But Enduring It – Mike Bamiloye

Nigerian clergyman cum filmmaker, Mike Bamiloye, has made a case for some pastors who are enduring their marriage.

Naija News reports that the actor, in a post via his social media page, claimed that many pastors are not enjoying their marriages due to their wives’ behaviours.

According to Bamiloye, many pastors’ wives use their husbands’ profession to blackmail them.

He said that the pastors’ wives believe their husbands cannot beat or divorce them like other men, so they act as they like.

He wrote, “Some women believe that a pastor cannot beat them like unbelievers or divorce them at will. They use the man’s calling/ministry to blackmail him. Several pastors are not enjoying their marriage but enduring it.”

In other news, Mike Bamiloye, has confirmed the death of popular gospel film actor and producer, Moses Korede Are, widely known as Baba Gbenro in the Mount Zion series, ‘Abattoir.’

Bamiloye, in a post via his official Facebook account on Thursday, said Baba Gbenro has closed from his work and gone to rest with his master.

He described the late gospel actor as a hardworking, humble and dedicated person.

Recall Naija News had earlier reported the death of the actor.

Confirming the development and sharing what transpired moments before the actor passed away, Bamiloye said Are was telling him on the phone while being taken to the clinic that his sickness should not stop him from getting called to movie production locations.

He added that the sudden death of Are should be a reminder to everyone that no one knows when his/her time would be up.