Marcelo Reveals What He Learnt From Jose Mourinho At Real Madrid

Former Real Madrid star, Marcelo has reflected on the significant impact that former manager, José Mourinho had on his development as a player during their time together at the club.

Marcelo emphasized that Mourinho’s coaching style taught him how to adopt a more aggressive approach on the field, enhancing both his defensive and attacking capabilities.

In an emotional interview with El Hormiguero, Marcelo, who announced his retirement from football on February 6, spoke fondly of his 16-season tenure at Real Madrid, a period during which he established himself as one of the finest left-backs in football history.

Marcelo was a key component of Mourinho’s strategy during his managerial reign at Real Madrid from 2010 to 2013, a time that saw the team secure notable victories, including the Copa del Rey in 2011 and La Liga in 2012.

Reflecting on his experience, Marcelo remarked, “Mourinho taught me to be more aggressive. I always wanted to have the ball, but he taught me that before anything else, I needed to focus on winning it back.

“His guidance was crucial in my development.” He recalled a pivotal moment when Mourinho told him, “You don’t know how to defend. I’m going to teach you, and I’m going to make you the best.” This mentorship greatly influenced Marcelo’s playing style and confidence.

During Mourinho’s tenure, Marcelo appeared in 113 matches, scoring 9 goals and providing 21 assists, contributing significantly to the team’s success.

Over his illustrious career at Real Madrid, Marcelo made an impressive 546 appearances, netting 38 goals and registering 108 assists, reinforcing his legacy as one of the club’s all-time greats alongside some of the most talented players in football history.