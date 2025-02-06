Real Madrid Legend Marcelo Retires From Football

Brazilian football legend, Marcelo has officially announced his retirement from the sport at the age of 36, marking the end of an illustrious career.

Marcelo, a dynamic left-back, widely regarded as one of the most decorated players in football history, proudly represented Brazil on 58 occasions.

His journey began in the youth ranks of Fluminense in Brazil before he joined Real Madrid at just 18 years old in 2007.

Over a remarkable 15-year tenure at the Santiago Bernabéu, Marcelo accumulated an astounding 25 major trophies, including five UEFA Champions League titles and six La Liga championships.

Reflecting on his time with the iconic club, Marcelo expressed deep pride in a heartfelt video shared on social media. “At 18, Real Madrid knocked on my door, and I arrived here. Now, I can proudly say that I am a true Madrileno,” he stated. “Sixteen seasons, 25 titles, five Champions Leagues, one of the captains, and so many magical nights at the Bernabéu. What a journey!”

In 2021, he made history by becoming the first non-Spaniard to serve as Real Madrid’s captain in 117 years, further cementing his legacy within the club.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez praised Marcelo, declaring, “He is one of the greatest left-backs in the history of Real Madrid and world football, and we have had the privilege of enjoying him for a long time. He is one of our greatest legends, and Real Madrid is and will always be his home.”

After bidding farewell to Madrid after the 2021-22 season, Marcelo briefly joined Greek side Olympiacos. However, his time there was short-lived, as he mutually terminated his contract just five months later.

In 2023, he returned to his boyhood club Fluminense, where he showcased his talent for two more seasons, making 68 appearances.

Unfortunately, his return to Fluminense came to an end last November after a public fallout with manager Mano Menezes.