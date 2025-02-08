Eric Chelle Visits Super Eagles Players In Europe Ahead Of World Cup Qualifiers [Photos]

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has embarked on an important European tour aimed at establishing connections with key players, including Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi, and Moses Simon, as he prepares for his inaugural match in charge of the national team.

The visit is particularly timely, as the Super Eagles are gearing up for crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe. With Nigeria currently positioned fifth in Group C of the African qualifiers, these matches are vital to their aspirations of—once again—competing on the world stage, with the tournament set to take place in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Eric Chelle, who was appointed by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) last month, is focused on fostering a strong rapport with his players. He aims to ensure that his tactical plans and strategic vision are effectively communicated before these pivotal fixtures.

Chelle’s journey began in France, where he met with Nantes winger Moses Simon, a player known for his speed and agility, before proceeding to England to engage with Fulham’s Alex Iwobi, who has been a crucial playmaker for the team, and Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi, a stalwart in midfield renowned for his defensive prowess.

In his meetings with these players, Chelle is expected to discuss not only his vision for the team and tactical adjustments but also to assess each player’s current fitness levels and readiness for the upcoming challenges.

Beyond Iwobi, Ndidi, and Simon, Eric Chelle is also expected to meet with several other key Super Eagles players scattered across Europe. This comprehensive engagement with the squad comes at a critical juncture when they are striving to regain their competitive edge.

Following his European tour, Chelle plans to return to Nigeria, where he will finalize preparations with home-based Super Eagles players ahead of announcing his squad for the qualifiers.

As the Super Eagles prepare to face Rwanda in Kigali and later host Zimbabwe in Uyo in March, the pressure will be on Chelle to deliver positive results that can reignite the team’s hopes and bring them back into contention for a place at the 2026 World Cup.