Ajax’s Chuba Akpom Laments Over Super Eagles’ Six-year Snub

Nigerian forward, Chuba Akpom, has expressed his disappointment over being overlooked by the Super Eagles for six years, despite his unwavering commitment to representing Nigeria.

Since switching his international allegiance from England to Nigeria in 2019, Chuba Akpom has yet to receive a call-up to the national team, which he finds perplexing, especially given his impressive performances in club football.

Born in England to Nigerian parents, Akpom, 29, initially represented England at various youth levels, playing for their Under-16, Under-17, Under-19, Under-20, and Under-21 teams.

However, in 2019, he decided to switch his national allegiance, driven by a desire to contribute to the Nigerian national team. Unfortunately, he has not been selected for a Super Eagles match-day squad since that pivotal change.

During the 2021–2022 season, Akpom emerged as one of the top strikers in the English Championship while at Middlesbrough, scoring an impressive 28 goals and providing two assists in 40 appearances.

Despite this remarkable form, he was passed over for national team selection, leaving him frustrated and confused.

Currently playing for Ajax, Akpom has performed well, contributing eight goals and one assist in 32 appearances this season. His assist for Ajax’s opening goal in a recent Europa League match against Galatasaray highlighted his playmaking ability, yet the persistent absence of a national team call-up remains a sore point for him.

In an interview with Nigerian sports journalist Oma Akatugba after the Europa League game, Akpom opened up about his feelings regarding the situation. “I don’t have a clue why I have not been invited to the Super Eagles,” he admitted.

“But I think that for the nation to progress, it needs to be on merit. The players that are performing well need to be selected.”

Despite the ongoing wait for recognition at the national level, Akpom remains determined to put in the hard work necessary to earn his place. “I try to give 100 per cent. I’ve been waiting since 2019; I switched allegiances a long time ago,” he reflected. “But if it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t, I’ll just keep working hard.”

As he continues to develop his skills and elevate his game, Akpom hopes that his performance on the field will eventually align with an opportunity to represent the Super Eagles.

With standout players like Victor Osimhen and Victor Boniface currently making waves in the Nigerian squad, Akpom knows that if he can elevate his scoring records and maintain his form, he may soon find himself donning the national colours he passionately seeks to wear.