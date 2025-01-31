‘You Do Not Bring Quarrel Outside For The Public To Settle’ – Charly Boy Speaks On 2Baba, Annie Divorce Saga

Maverick singer, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has urged Nigerian celebrities to stop bringing their private lives to public attention.

Naija News reports that Charly Boy gave the advice while reacting to the marriage breakup of Nigerian iconic singer, 2baba and his wife, Annie Idibia.

In an interview with TVC on Friday, the septuagenarian said he feels sorry for the couple, but keeping their marital crisis away from the public is essential.

Charly Boy said the public would not be aware if he decided to divorce his wife.

He said, “I feel sorry for the couple [2Face and Annie Idibia]. It’s unfortunate. But my advice would be, can we just keep our business private, away from the public?

“Social media has changed a lot but it’s up to the people, too. I’m not talking from a saintly perspective. I have had quarrels with my partner but we settle in the room privately.

“You don’t bring it outside to the public to settle. I think that’s wrong because if I were to stop leaving with my wife today, nobody would know about. I won’t make noise about it.”

Meanwhile, Nigerian journalist, Kikelomo Atanda-Owo, has asserted that women must attain self-reliance in relationships while reacting to the divorce saga between Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Baba and his wife, Annie Idibia.

Naija News reports that the ace broadcaster, speaking on her show ‘Real Talk With Kike’, shed light on the complexities of love, sacrifice, and self-worth in relationships, urging women to prioritise self-love over societal expectations.

Kike, wife to Nigerian journalist, Reuben Abati, faulted Annie’s decision to stay in the relationship with 2Baba despite early warning signs.

Atanda-Owo empathised with Annie’s unwavering commitment to love but stressed that women must learn to prioritise their emotional and mental well-being.