President Tinubu Is Solving Nigeria’s Challenges With Determination – Ganduje

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said that President Bola Tinubu is tackling Nigeria’s challenges with determination and a clear sense of purpose.

Naija News reports that Ganduje said President Tinubu-led government was focused on navigating the country through economic and political difficulties.

Represented by APC’s Director of Election Management, Mallam Tasiu Mohammed, he stated this on Thursday, while speaking at the presentation of a book titled 100 Years of Political Party Evolution in Nigeria, organized by the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Abuja.

“President Tinubu is addressing Nigeria’s challenges head-on with unwavering commitment. His leadership is centered on implementing policies that will strengthen democracy, drive economic growth, and improve governance,” he said.

As the keynote speaker at the event, Ganduje highlighted the importance of political party evolution in shaping Nigeria’s democratic journey.

He also served as the Chairman of the IPAC Centenary Celebration Committee, which was leading efforts to commemorate the role of political parties in the country’s development.

IPAC, the umbrella body of all registered political parties in Nigeria, plays a vital role in promoting democratic values, electoral transparency, and political inclusiveness.

The event brought together key political stakeholders, scholars, and policymakers to reflect on the evolution of political parties over the last century and their impact on Nigeria’s governance structure.

He noted that the book launch and centenary celebration served as a reminder of the country’s democratic progress and the need for political actors to work together to sustain a peaceful and credible electoral process.