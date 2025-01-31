Premier League Matchday 24: Fixtures, Kick-off Time, Merson’s Predictions

The 2024-2025 English Premier League matchday 24 will take centre stage across England from Saturday, February 1, to Monday, February 3.

Ahead of the Premier League matchday 24 encounters, former Arsenal star, Paul Merson has shared his predictions for the games.

This weekend’s fixtures include a Saturday evening showdown between Newcastle United and Fulham, as well as a clash between Bournemouth and Liverpool.

Note that Liverpool are going into the matchday as the table-toppers, and they will not want to drop points at this stage of the campaign.

The action continues on Sunday with Arsenal hosting Manchester City at Emirates Stadium, while Manchester United take on Crystal Palace. On Monday night, Chelsea will face West Ham at Stamford Bridge.

Below are the Premier League matchday 24 fixtures, kickoff time, and Merson’s anticipated outcomes for matches via Sportskeeda:

Saturday, February 1

Nottingham Forest vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: 2-1

Kick-off Time: 1:30 p.m.

Newcastle United vs. Fulham: 2-1

Kick-off Time: 4 p.m.

Everton vs. Leicester City: 1-1

Kick-off Time: 4 p.m.

Ipswich Town vs. Southampton: 2-1

Kick-off Time: 4 p.m.

Bournemouth vs. Liverpool: 1-1

Kick-off Time: 4 p.m.

Wolves vs. Aston Villa: 1-2

Kick-off Time: 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, February 2

Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace: 2-2

Kick-off Time: 3 p.m.

Brentford vs. Tottenham Hotspur: 3-1

Kick-off Time: 3 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Manchester City: 2-1

Kick-off Time: 5:30 p.m.

Monday, February 3

Chelsea vs. West Ham United: 3-1

Kick-off Time: 9 p.m.