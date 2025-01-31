PDP Crisis: We Must Be Bold Enough To Tell Atiku And Wike Enough Of This Nonsense – Bode George

Elder statesman and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Bode George has accused the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and former presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, of committing what he called ‘Harakiri’.

Naija News reports that Harakiri is a form of ritualistic suicide that was historically practised by samurai warriors in Japan. The term “harakiri” is derived from the Japanese words “hara,” meaning “belly,” and “kiri,” meaning “cutting.”

Speaking during an appearance on Arise TV, George stated that it is time for all parties to come together and resolve the crisis plaguing the party.

He stated this while reacting to Atiku’s claim that the All Progressives Congress (APC) government was behind the crisis in the party.

George insisted that, like the PDP, the APC also has its issues, stressing that Abdullahi Ganduje was imposed as National Chairman.

According to George: “If you want to be a winner in a political setting, your public image is very important. If people are looking at us and asking, ‘Can you trust this person?’ You mean they don’t have any crisis in APC? Of course, they do.

“They have never held any meeting, no National Executive Committee meeting. Ganduje, who is their chairman, has just been imposed.

“No meeting, no National Executive Committee meeting. So, it’s not only us, but for God’s sake, we can resolve our own.

“Throwing tantrums and pushing issues that it’s the APC that is doing this and that is just undermining the issue.

“We must sit down—all sides of the divide. Both Atiku and Wike have committed Harakiri. We must be bold enough to tell them that enough of this nonsense.