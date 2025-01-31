Obidient Movement Faces Crisis Over Peter Obi’s Social Media Post

The Coordinator of Obidient Youth Ambassadors, Meche Oswald, has raised concerns over the growing disunity within the Obidient Movement and the Labour Party (LP) following a controversial X post of its 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

In the post, Obi distanced the movement from the Labour Party, stating that its members were free to align with various political parties while still advocating for change in Nigeria.

However, this declaration has triggered fears of fragmentation within the movement, which played a significant role in Obi’s presidential campaign.

In a statement, Oswald criticized Obi for making such pronouncements without consulting key stakeholders, warning that his words could embolden members to leave the LP.

Highlighting the internal struggles within the movement, Oswald lamented that what was once a powerful force for change is now weakened and struggling to maintain relevance.

Naija News reports that he further blamed the current state of affairs on poor communication, pointing out that Obi’s failure to engage with key figures like Labour Party National Chairman, Barrister Julius Abure, had worsened the crisis.

Oswald called for unity and clear leadership to prevent the movement from losing its impact ahead of future elections.

He said, “Upon scrutinizing the implications of Peter Obi’s statement, I am compelled to express my reservations regarding its potential consequences.

“I wish he had refrained from making that statement, or at the very least, sought counsel before sharing his thoughts.

“Obi has inadvertently created a perception among Obidients that they can affiliate with any political party of their choice. This has culminated in a fragmented movement, thereby undermining the movement’s cohesion and collective purpose.

“Most of the self-seeking, power-hungry individuals who were part of those that forced Obi into making that statement have started joining other political parties.

“Every right-thinking person will commend BarristerJulius Abure for holding strong and powerfully. The Labour party is waxing very strong under his visionary leadership.”