Nigerian Musician, Tems Cancels Rwanda Show

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Temilade Openiyi, professionally known as Tems, has announced the cancellation of her forthcoming concert in Kigali due to Rwanda’s support for the M23 armed group, which is currently engaged in military actions in eastern DR Congo.

Naija News understands that the Grammy award-winning artist took this decision following widespread international criticism regarding Rwanda’s backing of the M23 group, which recently took control of Goma in the mineral-rich eastern region of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Tems shared the news in a post on X, indicating that her performance at BK Arena in the Rwandan capital, scheduled for March 22, would no longer take place.

Recall that Tems became the first Nigerian singer to win a Grammy in 2023.

“So I recently promoted my show in Rwanda without realising that there is an ongoing conflict between Rwanda and Congo.

“I never ever intend to be insensitive to real-world issues, and I sincerely apologize if this came across that way.

“I simply had no idea this was going on. My heart goes out to those affected,” the singer wrote on her X page on Friday.

Naija News reports that Tems’ announcement comes shortly after M23 leaders declared their intention to “continue the march of liberation all the way” to Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

On Thursday, the UK government announced it is contemplating a review of British aid to Rwanda due to its role in the ongoing crisis.

The Democratic Republic of Congo has accused Rwanda of conducting military operations aimed at exploiting the region’s mineral resources.

A report from UN experts in July corroborated these allegations, revealing that Rwanda has deployed thousands of troops in eastern DR Congo and exercises “de facto control” over the M23 group.

Rwanda has refuted these claims.

President Paul Kagame has consistently denied any military involvement but insists that the conflict will persist until the DRC-based armed group, the FDLR, which was formed by former Hutu leaders responsible for the 1994 Rwandan genocide, is dismantled.