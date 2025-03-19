2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Eric Chelle’s Squad Complete As Yusuf Arrives Camp In Kigali

Coach Eric Chelle now has a full squad ready, with Alhassan Yusuf arriving at the Super Eagles Radisson Blu Hotel camp in Kigali.

Naija News reports that the New England Revolution player arrived on Tuesday morning at the team’s camp.

With the midfielder’s arrival, Chelle now has all invited players present in camp as the Super Eagles commenced their preparations for the upcoming match on Tuesday.

It is worth noting that this marked the team’s inaugural training session under Chelle’s leadership.

Yusuf is anticipated to participate in the training session scheduled for tonight.

It was reported earlier that nine players were received on Tuesday at the camp in Kigali, Rwanda.

An update via the official 𝕏 handle of the Super Eagles revealed that the nine players arrived on Tuesday morning.

The invitees who reportedly arrived at the camp at the time were William Ekong, Wilfred Ndidi, Calvin Bassey, Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi, Joseph Aribo, Igoh Ogbu, Bright Osayi-Samuel, and Ola Aina.

It would be recalled that Victor Osimhen and three other players were the first to hit camp on Monday.

On Thursday, the Super Eagles will familiarize themselves with the Amahoro Stadium as they prepare to face Rwanda on Friday, March 21, in a must-win game for the Nigerian side, struggling in fifth place with only three points from four matches.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Flamingos have successfully advanced to the final stage of the qualifying series for this year’s FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup, achieving an impressive 5-1 aggregate win against South Africa.

Harmony Chidi, who netted two goals in the first match of the series in South Africa, executed a precise header from a challenging angle, skillfully directing the ball into the net during the 37th minute of the second match in Ogun state, Nigeria. This goal further extended the Flamingos’ lead, following their initial 3-1 triumph in the first match on South African territory.