World Cup Qualifiers: 9 More Players Arrive Super Eagles Camp (Full List)

The camp of the Super Eagles of Nigeria swelled on Tuesday with the fresh arrival of nine other players to the camp in Kigali, Rwanda.

An update via the official 𝕏 handle of the Super Eagles revealed that the nine players arrived on Tuesday morning.

The invitees who just arrived in camp are: William Ekong, Wilfred Ndidi, Calvin Bassey, Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi, Joseph Aribo, Igoh Ogbu, Bright Osayi-Samuel, and Ola Aina.

Naija News understands that 22 players are already in camp ahead of the crucial qualifier games against the Rwandans.

It would be recalled that Victor Osimhen and three other players were the first to hit camp on Monday.

The Super Eagles would face Rwanda on Friday, March 21, in a must-win game for the Nigerian side, which finds itself struggling in fifth place with only three points from four matches.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Flamingos have qualified for the final round of the qualifying series for this year’s FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup after securing a commanding 5-1 aggregate victory over South Africa.

Harmony Chidi, who scored two goals in the first leg of the tie in South Africa, executed a skilful header from a tight angle, deftly placing the ball into the back of the net in the 37th minute of the second leg in Ogun state, Nigeria. This goal added to Flamingos’ advantage, following their initial 3-1 victory in the first leg on South African soil.