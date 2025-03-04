2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Rwanda Coach Talks Tough, Onyedika Returns

The new head coach of Rwanda national football team, Adel Amrouche believes he and the Amavubi Stars can do “something special” in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Algerian tactician took the helm on Sunday and brings with him a wealth of experience and ambition to elevate the team’s performance on the international stage, starting with the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Amavubi will face a formidable challenge as they prepare to host Nigeria in a crucial encounter for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. This highly anticipated match will take place at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali on Friday, March 21.

Currently, Rwanda sit at the top of Group C, boasting an impressive tally of seven points accrued over four matches. This strong position has energized both the players and the coaching staff, with Amrouche expressing a deep sense of optimism.

“We should believe we can do something special,” the 56-year-old Algerian tactician said.

“I will do all my best to achieve, but I alone do not have the magic wand, together we will make Rwanda to be the best in Africa.”

On the other side, the Super Eagles of Nigeria have received a significant boost with the return of Raphael Onyedika, who is set to make a crucial impact ahead of their World Cup matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

After suffering an injury during a league match with Standard Liege, Onyedika was sidelined and missed the subsequent game against KAA Gent. However, his recent inclusion in the squad for tonight’s UEFA Champions League clash against Aston Villa means he has fully recovered from the injury.

The high-stakes Round of 16 first-leg match at Jan Breydel Stadium in Bruges not only marks a pivotal moment for Onyedika but also provides a morale lift for Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers looming, the presence of a fit Onyedika in the team bolsters Nigeria’s chances and raises expectations for their campaign as they aim for a spot in the World Cup.