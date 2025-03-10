World Cup Qualifiers: Super Eagles Of Nigeria Players To Resume Camp On Sunday

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are set to commence preparations for their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match against the Amavubi of Rwanda.

The Super Eagles will gather for camp in Kigali on Sunday, March 16, leading up to the highly anticipated match scheduled for Friday, March 21, at Amahoro Stadium.

In anticipation of this important fixture, head coach Eric Chelle has released a provisional squad of 39 players, which includes both domestic and international stars. These players are expected to arrive in Kigali from their respective bases, ready to compete for a spot in the final matchday roster.

Chelle’s squad will also be looking ahead to their next encounter against the Warriors of Zimbabwe, which is set to take place at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Tuesday, March 25. Before that match, the coaching staff will need to trim the provisional list to 23 players by the end of the week.

The Super Eagles are currently seeking their first victory in the World Cup qualifying rounds. Having gone through four matches without a win—achieving three draws and one loss—they find themselves languishing in fifth place in Group C, with only three points to their name.

This makes their upcoming matches particularly critical as they aim to improve their standing and secure a place in the next World Cup.