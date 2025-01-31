Nathan Tella Aims For Super Eagles Return After Impressive Run At Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen forward, Nathan Tella is optimistic that his impressive performance with the German champions will pave the way for his return to the Nigeria senior men’s national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and the 2025 AFCON tournament.

Nathan Tella recently celebrated his first-ever UEFA Champions League goal and third goal of the season, contributing significantly to Leverkusen’s 2-0 victory over Sparta Prague on Wednesday.

Tella skillfully converted a rebound into an empty net following a fantastic save by Vindahl, who had parried Alejandro Grimaldo’s direct free kick.

His efforts have been instrumental as the team secured a spot in the top eight of the Champions League, avoiding early elimination.

So far this season, the 25-year-old has appeared in 25 matches across all competitions and expressed his enthusiasm for his current form. “I could have scored more, but I’m pleased the team secured the win,” he shared with Germany-based Nigerian journalist Oma Akatugba.

“I have always considered myself an attacking player. Initially, my playing time was limited, but I remained patient and focused, and fortunately, I’ve capitalized on my opportunities.”

When discussing the possibility of returning to the Super Eagles, having last played for the national team in 2023, Tella stated, “Ultimately, it’s not for me to decide. I need to earn a call-up based on my performance. I will continue to work hard, and if the coach believes I’ve done enough, I would be honoured to accept an invitation. If not, I’ll keep striving to improve.

“I will continue to do what is right at my club to gain recognition back home.”

Tella made his Super Eagles debut during a 1-1 draw with Zimbabwe in a World Cup Qualifying match in November 2023 and looks forward to further opportunities to represent Nigeria.