JAMB Suspends Another Varsity From Offering Law Programme

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has declared the suspension of admissions into the Law Faculty at Fountain University, Osogbo, for the 2025/26 academic session.

In a statement released on Friday morning by its Public Communications Advisor, Fabian Benjamin, JAMB clarified that this decision, which follows a similar measure taken regarding eight other universities, was prompted by a recent submission from the Council of Legal Education (CLE).

As a result of this action, Fountain University has become the ninth institution where JAMB will refrain from processing admissions for the law program for the 2025/26 academic session.

Previously, JAMB had announced that it would not facilitate admissions for the law program in eight Nigerian universities due to the suspension of their Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) programs by the CLE.

“It is important to reiterate that the suspension of the law programme at the Nigerian Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State, will last for two academic sessions, specifically the 2025/2026 and 2026/2027 sessions, based on the decision of the Council of Legal Education (CLE),” JAMB emphasised.

Meanwhile, JAMB has officially released the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) schedule.

In an official announcement on Monday, JAMB Registrar Prof. Ishaq Oloyede noted that the sale of application forms will commence on January 31, 2025, and will conclude on March 5, 2025.

For candidates seeking direct entry, the sale of application documents and e-PIN vending will start on March 10, 2025, and will end on April 7, 2025.

The Mock-UTME is set to take place on April 5, 2025, while the main UTME will occur from April 25, 2025, to May 5, 2025.

Candidates who choose to register for the UTME with a mock exam will be required to pay ₦8,200, whereas those opting for the UTME only will pay ₦7,200.