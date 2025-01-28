JAMB Announces Date For 2025 UTME Registration, Examination

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has officially released the schedule for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

In an official announcement on Monday, JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, noted that the sale of application forms will commence on January 31, 2025, and will conclude on March 5, 2025.

For candidates seeking direct entry, the sale of application documents and e-PIN vending will start on March 10, 2025, and will end on April 7, 2025.

The Mock-UTME is set to take place on April 5, 2025, while the main UTME will occur from April 25, 2025, to May 5, 2025.

Candidates who choose to register for the UTME with a mock exam will be required to pay ₦8,200, whereas those opting for the UTME only will pay ₦7,200.

A detailed breakdown of the UTME/DE JAMB application fees includes ₦3,500 for the application fee, ₦1,000 for the reading text, ₦700 for the CBT Centre registration service charge, ₦1,500 for the CBT Centre UTME service charge, ₦1,500 for the CBT mock service charge, ₦500 for bank charges, and ₦1,500 for the CBT mock-UTME centre charge.

Additionally, the JAMB Registrar announced the introduction of a mock UTME specifically tailored for candidates under the age of 16. This initiative is not intended for admission purposes but aims to provide younger candidates with an opportunity to assess their capabilities prior to the examination.

To be eligible for admission into any tertiary institution in the country, candidates must be at least 16 years old on or before September 30, 2025.

However, Oloyede noted that exceptional candidates under the age of 15 may be considered for admission if they achieve a minimum score of 280 in the UTME and demonstrate outstanding performance in their Senior Secondary Certificate and post-UTME examinations.