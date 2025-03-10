JAMB Registration Portal Closes As Over 2 Million Sign Up For 2025 UTME

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has officially concluded the registration process for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Naija News understands that a total of 2,030,627 candidates have successfully registered, enabling their participation in the UTME scheduled for April 25, 2025.

It is important to note that JAMB had previously announced that the registration period, which commenced on February 3, 2025, would end on March 8, 2025, and emphasized that there would be no extensions this year, unlike in previous instances.

In its weekly bulletin released on Monday, JAMB indicated that preparations for the annual examination are progressing rapidly with the registration phase now complete.

This figure does not include candidates who registered for examinations at international centers.

Furthermore, 200,115 candidates have shown interest in participating in the optional mock UTME, which is planned for April 5, 2025. Of these, 630 candidates have registered for the mock examination, which will also take place on the same date.

“This year, the Board has implemented several innovative measures to deter cheating and maintain the integrity of the examination process.

“These measures have already led to multiple arrests of candidates attempting to use forged A-level results for admission, highlighting the effectiveness of the new system designed to detect such fraud.

“Candidates are strongly advised to adhere to the examination rules and regulations and refrain from any dishonest practices during the examination,” the JAMB bulletin read.