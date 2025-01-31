JAMB Gives Fresh Update On 2025 UTME Registration Date

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced a new date to begin registration for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Naija News reports that the registration, initially set for January 31, will begin on Monday, February 3, 2025.

This shift is due to necessary updates to the Board’s registration processes, following the suspension of some law programs at specific universities, as reported by the Council for Legal Education.

JAMB’s spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, explained that these adjustments would ensure the smooth implementation of the registration system.

Benjamin also stated that some Computer-Based Test (CBT) centers had been discovered using misleading practices to gain approval.

“The registration for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) will now commence on Monday, February 3, 2025, instead of Friday, January 31, 2025.

“This change is necessary to allow the Board to implement essential adjustments to its registration templates. These adjustments come in light of the recent suspension of certain law programs at selected universities, as submitted to the Board by the Council for Legal Education.

“Additionally, the Board discovered that some Computer-Based Test (CBT) centers had used deceptive facilities to gain approval, prompting the need for further scrutiny and corrections by disapproving such centers.

“The Board acknowledges the disruption this may cause to candidates and other stakeholders and sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience. The additional time will be used to ensure that all necessary changes are made for a smooth registration process,” the statement read.

JAMB has apologized for any inconvenience caused by this delay and assured all stakeholders that the extra time will help make the registration process more efficient and secure.