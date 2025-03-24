UTME: JAMB Makes New Adjustment On 2025 Mock

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced a change in the schedule for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) Mock.

In a statement released on Monday by its spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, the examination board clarified that this change is intended to allow for the completion of essential preparations, which include various innovations and improvements aimed at making this examination one of the most successful in its history.

Additionally, the adjustment accommodates the increased number of examination centres for the 2025 session.

Naija News understands that the Mock UTME, initially planned for Saturday, April 5, 2025, will now occur on Thursday, April 10, 2025, while the main UTME is set to commence on April 25, 2025.

“In line with global best practices and recent research on examination methodologies in our region, the Board recognises the need for innovative measures to optimise the mock exercise’s intended purpose,” the statement further explained.

According to Benjamin, “Candidates are advised to stay tuned for the announcement regarding the printing of their Mock Notification Slip, which will provide details about the location of their examination centre.”

Meanwhile, the Oyo State Government has officially dropped the criminal charges against Naomi Silekunola, the ex-wife of the Ooni of Ife; Alhaji Oriyomi Hamzat, the owner of Agidigbo FM; and Abdullahi Fasasi, the principal of Islamic High School, Bashorun, Ibadan.

Naija News reports that the charges were initially slammed on the trio following the tragic stampede in December 2024 that resulted in the deaths of at least 35 children during a children’s festive party.

The defendants were visibly relieved, smiling and exchanging pleasantries after the trial on Thursday, signalling their release from the charges.

Oyo State’s Attorney General, Abiodun Aikomo, confirmed the decision after the court session, speaking to the media.