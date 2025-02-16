JAMB Alerts UTME Candidates On Exam Town Selection, Cites Limited Mock Slots

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has issued a strong warning to candidates preparing for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), advising them to be strategic in selecting their examination towns rather than making hasty choices.

JAMB’s Spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, in a statement released in Abuja on Sunday, clarified that the board does not assign examination towns to candidates but allows them to choose based on available slots.

Naija News reports that his statement comes in response to the overwhelming demand for spaces in certain locations, especially for the optional mock examination, with 90 per cent of available slots already filled nationwide.

“JAMB has observed unusual preferences among candidates regarding their choice of examination towns, likely in an effort to participate in the optional mock examination.

“This notice aims to advise candidates against desperately selecting examination towns, only to later accuse the Board of assigning them to towns that are far from their residences, towns, or states.

“The only states with remaining slots for the optional mock examination are Gombe, Jigawa, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba, and Yobe.

“Candidates interested in taking the mock examination in these states are encouraged to select their examination towns accordingly,” he said.

Benjamin further emphasized that while candidates are free to choose their preferred locations, they should carefully consider the logistics involved.

He noted that some candidates opt for examination towns far from their residence, sometimes even in different states, and later blame JAMB for the inconvenience.

“The Board allocates mock examination spaces for candidates to select based on the availability of mock examination centres, and once a town’s capacity is reached, it will no longer be available for selection.

“The Board does not want to be overstressed, as the mock examination is only meant to give deserving candidates the opportunity to experience the CBT environment and enable the Board to test its facilities.

“Candidates are encouraged to choose their examination towns consciously with travel logistics and convenience in mind, ensuring a smoother experience on examination day,” JAMB Spokesperson added.