JAMB Suspends Law Admission In KWASU, Redeemers, Six Other Universities (Full List)

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has declared that eight tertiary institutions in the country would not be allowed to admit candidates into law for the 2025/2026 admission session.

This was made known on Wednesday by JAMB spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, who disclosed that the LL.B programme in these institutions has been suspended by the Council of Legal Education (CLE) for the period.

The affected institutions were listed as the Kwara State University, Bingham University in Nasarawa; Redeemers University in Osun, Western Delta University in Delta state, Taraba State University, Arthur Jarvis University in Cross River, Alex Ekwueme Federal University in Ebonyi state, and Nigerian Police Academy in Kano.

Benjamin said the suspension of the law programme at the Nigerian Police Academy will extend beyond the 2025/2026 academic session, and will cover the 2026/2027 session as well.

At the time of filing this report, Naija News could not independently report the specific criteria over which CLE suspended admissions to law programmes in the affected institutions.

It is, however, understood that the CLE regularly puts measures in place to ensure compliance with legal education standards.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State for Education, Suwaiba Said Ahmad, has reaffirmed the commitment of the federal government to addressing the out-of-school children crisis.

Naija News reports that Mrs. Ahmad emphasized that investment in girls’ education was necessary for the empowerment of families.

She stated this on Tuesday while speaking at the National Traditional and Religious Leaders Conference, which had the theme ‘Effective Partnerships on Girls’ Education and Addressing the Challenges of Out-of-School Children in Nigeria.’

The Professor of Science Education said the government was committed to a Nigeria where every girl can learn, thrive, and contribute to our nation’s development.

Professor Ahmad described the out-of-school children issue as a troubling reality.