When We invest In Girls, We Invest In Families – Ahmad

The Minister of State for Education, Suwaiba Said Ahmad, has reaffirmed the commitment of the federal government to addressing the out-of-school children crisis.

Naija News reports that Mrs. Ahmad emphasized that investment in girls’ education was necessary for the empowerment of families.

She stated this on Tuesday while speaking at the National Traditional and Religious Leaders Conference, which had the theme ‘Effective Partnerships on Girls’ Education and Addressing the Challenges of Out-of-School Children in Nigeria.’

The Professor of Science Education said the government was committed to a Nigeria where every girl can learn, thrive, and contribute to our nation’s development.

Professor Ahmad described the out-of-school children issue as a troubling reality.

“As leaders within our communities, we have a sacred duty to address the barriers that hinder these children from accessing quality education and forge partnerships to confront these challenges head-on,” she said.

The Minister stressed that educated children not only break cycles of poverty in families but also contribute economic development of society.

“Together, we have the power to reframe the narrative around girls’ education. When we invest in girls’ education, we invest in families, communities, and the very future of our nation. Educated girls are not only equipped to break the cycle of poverty but also become catalysts for economic and social development,” she stated.

While emphasizing the role of traditional and religious leaders in advancing educational rights, she noted conference provided an opportunity for leaders to share best practices, learn from one another, and be committed to promoting initiatives that ensure enrolment, retention, and completion of education for girls and out-of-school children.

“Together, we can build a brighter future for the children of Nigeria, ensuring that no girl is left behind,” she added.