School Bullying Is Not Normal – FG

The Federal Government has reiterated its stand against bullying in all schools across the country.

Naija News reports that the Minister of State for Education, Suwaiba Said Ahmad, stated this while delivering a speech at a stakeholders’ engagement meeting to develop the National Policy on Anti-Bullying and implementation guidelines in Nigerian schools, on Friday, in Abuja.

Professor Ahmad explained that engagement was aimed at reshaping children’s mindsets and fostering safer school environments.

The Minister explained that bullying, intimidation and extortions in schools were destructive behaviours with long-lasting effects

“Acts of bullying, intimidation, and extortion in schools are destructive behaviours with long-lasting effects,” she said.

She stressed the urgent need to dispel the myth that bullying was a normal part of growing up.

“This phenomenon creates tension, anxiety, and fear, affecting not just the victims but entire communities,” she stated.

According to her, bullying could affect the government’s efforts to address the challenges of out-of-school children.

“Unchecked bullying could undermine efforts to address out-of-school children, a key part of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda,” she added.

Mrs. Ahmad urged the participants to ensure the policy was practical, realistic, and fully implemented, fostering compassion and empathy in students.

She further expressed my gratitude to partners for their unwavering support and called for continued collaboration.