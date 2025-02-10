Illegal Milling Affecting School Children In Plateau

The Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang, has said most children in the state prefer to go make funds at illegal mining sites than go to school.

Naija News reports that Governor Mutfwang said his administration was committed to tackling illegal mining.

According to him, illegal mining contributes significantly to school dropouts in mining communities across the state.

He stated this during a church service at the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) Headquarters Church in Jos, on Sunday.

Mutfwang called on community and religious leaders, as well as all patriotic citizens, to join hands with the government in addressing the menace, which he described as a serious threat to the state’s values and future.

“Last week, I ordered a raid on all illegal mining camps across the state. I urge you to help our people understand that we are not trying to deprive them of their livelihoods. The devastating consequences of illegal mining are beyond imagination,” he said.

The Governor further expressed deep concern over the alarming rate of school dropouts in mining communities, citing recent findings that revealed a drastic decline in school enrollment in areas such as Bassa, Riyom, Jos South, and Barkin Ladi.

“We conducted research and discovered that school dropout rates in these areas are distressingly high. Many classrooms are virtually empty. Just last month, we also uncovered cases where parents in Bassa were sending their children out for child labour, we are tracking them,” he added.