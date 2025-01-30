Victor Osimhen: Napoli Reject Galatasaray’s €65 Million Bid

Italian giants Napoli have turned down a substantial €65 million bid from Turkish club Galatasaray for their talented Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen.

The offer was made as Galatasaray sought to secure Osimhen’s signature permanently after his impressive loan spell with the club.

As reported by the Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport, the Turkish outfit aimed to activate Osimhen’s loan agreement, but their bid fell short of the striker’s €75 million release clause.

The 26-year-old joined Galatasaray on loan until the end of the season, but without an option for the club to make the move permanent.

However, Galatasaray possesses unique leverage in these negotiations due to a specific compensation clause built into the loan agreement.

This clause states that if Osimhen were to transfer to another club during the January transfer window, Galatasaray would be entitled to a €6 million compensation fee from Napoli, effectively raising his release clause to €81 million for potential suitors this winter.

Thus, under the current arrangement, only Galatasaray can sign the striker for the original €75 million during this month, while other clubs will have to wait until the summer to activate the same release clause.

Osimhen’s release clause had initially been set at a staggering €130 million, but this was adjusted last summer when he signed a new contract with Napoli, which allowed him to move to Galatasaray on loan.

Since joining the Turkish league leaders, the Nigeria international has been in remarkable form, scoring 16 goals and recording five assists in just 20 appearances. His contributions have been vital in helping Galatasaray maintain their position at the top of the Süper Lig.

In a recent statement, Osimhen reaffirmed his commitment to Galatasaray, declaring, “I will not leave in January; I am at Galatasaray until the end of the season.

“I do not know what Galatasaray and Napoli are discussing for future arrangements, but I am open to conversations if they approach me.”