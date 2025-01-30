UCL: “Going To Bayern Munich Or Real Madrid Will Be Tough” – Pep Guardiola Admits

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has acknowledged the daunting challenge his team faces as they look to progress in the Champions League.

Due to their 22nd-placed finish in the UEFA Champions League group stage, Manchester City are likely to face either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich in the playoffs.

Recall that they narrowly escaped a disheartening exit from the competition on Wednesday night, rallying from behind to secure a crucial 3-1 victory over Club Brugge at the Etihad Stadium.

This win was essential for Guardiola’s side, allowing them to advance to the playoffs after previously being ranked outside the top 24 teams in the Champions League standings.

The match showcased an impressive performance from City’s players, with Mateo Kovacic opening the scoring, followed by an own goal from Club Brugge’s Joel Ordonez, and finally, Savinho cementing the victory with a third goal. This result kept Manchester City’s hopes alive as they prepared for a very difficult next round.

Looking ahead to the playoffs, Guardiola expressed that facing either reigning Champions League titleholders Real Madrid or German giants Bayern Munich will be an incredibly tough proposition for his squad. “Going to Bayern Munich or Real Madrid will be really tough,” Guardiola stated.

“In two weeks, we may have a few more players back, including some of our new signings. We are hopeful that we can deliver two strong performances.”

Guardiola mentioned key players like Ruben Dias and Nathan Aké, who are expected to return from injuries, alongside new arrivals such as Jérémy Doku and Oscar Bobb.

“If everyone returns, we can compete,” he added, emphasizing his team’s potential for resilience and improvement as they gear up for this challenging stage of the tournament.