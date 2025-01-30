Provide Evidence Or Shut Up – APGA Challenges Atiku On ₦50 Million Allegation

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has challenged former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to name the opposition political parties collecting ₦50 million from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

APGA, which condemned the allegation by Atiku, said the former Vice President must provide evidence to back up his claims or shut up.

Naija News recalls Atiku had on Monday in Abuja, while speaking at a national conference on strengthening democracy in Nigeria, alleged that the APC was paying opposition parties ₦50 million each to undermine Nigeria’s democracy.

However, APGA, in a statement on Thursday, signed by its Publicity Secretary, Mazi Ejimofor Opara, said Atiku’s allegations are baseless.

The party accused Atiku of spreading unfounded rumours to heat up the polity.

“APGA is compelled to respond to the baseless allegation made by former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, claiming that the ruling APC is buying over opposition parties with N50 million.

“We condemn this assertion in the strongest terms, as it is without any proof or substance. It is unfortunate that Atiku has resorted to spreading unfounded rumours, which only serves to heat up the polity and undermine the country’s democratic process,” the statement read.

APGA challenged Atiku to name the specific parties and evidence as anything short of that amounts to political grandstanding.

“If indeed Atiku’s interest is to strengthen Nigeria’s democracy, we urge him to provide specific details of the opposition parties that have collected the said N50 million. It’s time for him to put up or shut up!

“We, therefore, challenge Atiku to mention names, provide evidence, and substantiate his claims. Anything short of this is mere political grandstanding, which will not be taken seriously by Nigerians,” the statement added.