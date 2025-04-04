YPP Speaks On Merger With APGA Ahead Of Anambra Governorship Election

The Young Progressives Party (YPP) has refuted a claim made by Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra, which suggested that the party had disbanded its structures to endorse the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the upcoming governorship election in November.

Naija News reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scheduled the 2025 Anambra Governorship election for November 8.

In a statement released in Abuja on Friday, April 4, the National Publicity Secretary of the YPP, Egbeola Martins, characterized Soludo’s assertion as untrue.

“At no time did the YPP leadership organs discuss nor ratify the idea of collapsing the party’s structures in Anambra into the APGA.

”The YPP is a serious political force in Nigeria, ranked among the top six leading political parties in the country and among the top three in Anambra.

“We refuse to be hoodwinked by such propaganda to confuse the people of Anambra. Our party is not in the business of supporting the continuation of APGA’s governance in any form,” Martins noted.

The YPP announced its intention to present a credible candidate for the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra.

The national publicity secretary emphasized the party’s unwavering commitment to providing the citizens of Anambra with a viable alternative to the existing leadership, stating that their primary goal is to secure victory in the election.

He urged the people of Anambra to ignore misleading claims and concentrate on the genuine issues that will shape the state’s future.

Furthermore, he affirmed that the YPP is dedicated to fostering a better, more inclusive, and progressive Anambra.