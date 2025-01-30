Lake Chad Basin Governors’ Forum: Tinubu Calls For Collaboration In Fight Against Terrorism

President Bola Tinubu has called for a multifaceted response to terrorism, insurgency and other forms of security threats in the Lake Chad Basin region.

Naija News reports that the President said the chain of events that have disrupted the stability of the region in the past 15 years demands that power must be wielded responsibly to guarantee the safety and prosperity of the people.

President Tinubu stated this on Wednesday when he declared open the 5th meeting of the Lake Chad Basin Governors’ Forum in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Hosted by the Yobe State government, in Maiduguri, the meeting brings together eight Governors from Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad, and the Republic of the Niger, as well as humanitarian organizations, and local and international communities to address pressing security challenges and explore solutions for stability in the Lake Chad region.

Represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, President Tinubu pointedly noted that while military power is necessary to contain these security threats, it must be accompanied by strategies that address their root causes, including poverty, inequality, and lack of job opportunities for the region’s young population.

“Your Excellencies, distinguished ladies and gentlemen, our response to these threats must be multifaceted. While military solutions are indispensable, they must be complemented by strategies that address the root causes of insecurity—poverty, inequality, and the lack of opportunities for our youth.

“It is a tragic irony that Africa, a continent with the youngest population in the world, sees its youth become cannon fodder for destructive ideologies and the drivers of conflict. This is the challenge before us: to transform this demographic dividend into a force for good.

“Power’s true essence lies not in its possession but in its application. Hard power may secure borders, but it is soft power—through diplomacy, culture, and shared values—that builds bridges and binds us together,” he said.

President Tinubu Lauds Victory Recorded In The Fight Against Insurgency

While acknowledging the gains made in the fight against insurgency, Nigeria’s leader noted that every part of the world was entangled in its own unique security challenges, resulting in the global military gulping “a historic $2.4 trillion in 2023, with no signs of slowing”.

He observed however that “hard power, detached from the moral imperatives of justice and diplomacy, only widens the very divide it seeks to bridge.”

The President told the Lake Chad Basin Governors’ Forum that it was only by sticking to the vision for which the forum was created that pursuing and adopting partnerships that benefit the people can be achieved.

Such partnerships, he said, include the collective commitment to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and advancing the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

The President attributed past victories by member countries to the joint missions they had embarked on.

“These hard-won victories,” he remarked, “are a testament to the strength of our cooperation,” adding that “as such, the guarantee of peace must remain paramount, even when domestic politics or policies seek to undermine the nobility of our agreements to serve the people.”

The Nigerian leader cautioned the Governors and other stakeholders against allowing the geopolitical tensions across the world to sow discord in the region, and submitting themselves to become tools in any proxy agenda.

“The salvation of the Lake Chad region is neither in Europe nor in the Americas. It lies in the hands of all those gathered here today. You, distinguished representatives of this forum, embody not only our collective will to protect the region but also the transformative potential that stability brings.

“The true enemy remains the non-state actors—those who exploit weak borders, poor governance, and fragile economies to challenge our claim to civilization. However, the worst threat we may face is not the insurgents or terrorists at odds with our humanity. It is the absence of cooperation, sincerity, and fidelity to our shared pact as brothers’ keepers.

“We undermine this pact when we renege on agreements to secure our borders when misinformation and falsehoods breed mistrust, and when we jeopardize the freedom and choices of our people,” the President stated.

Lake Chad Basin Commission Critical Platform – Nuhu

In his welcome remarks, Executive Secretary of Lake Chad Basin Commission, Ambassador Mamman Nuhu, said the forum’s meeting “serves as a critical platform for fostering dialogue, enhancing collaboration, and reaffirming our collective commitment to addressing the multifaceted challenges facing the Lake Chad Basin.”

He noted that the theme of this year’s meeting, ‘Rebuilding the Lake Chad Basin: Consolidating Gains, Commitment to Peace, Cross-Border Cooperation, Security, and Sustainable Development for a Resilient Community,’ reflected the immense progress achieved so far and the equally immense work that needs to be done.