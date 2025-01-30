Fubara Ought To Be Loyal To Wike Like Eno Is To Udom – Olayinka

The Senior Special Assitant on Media to Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, Lere Olayinka, has described Rivers State Governor, Siminalaya Fubara, as a betrayer.

Naija News reports that Olayinka said Wike, made Fubara Governor of Rivers State.

In an interview with Arise News on Wednesday, he stated that he expected Governor Fubara to be loyal to Wike the way Akwa Ibom Governor, Umo Eno, is loyal to former Governor, Udom Emmanuel.

According to Olayinka, Fubara is the leader of River State, but he must submit to Wike’s leadership.

“Fubara is a leader, but leaders too get leaders. Boys, I am a boy now to somebody, but some people are also boys to me. That person that I am a boy to is also boy to somebody. So leader get leader. Fubara is leader, but Fubara has a leader, and that leader is… his is on Wike. Fubara has somebody who on his own made him governor. And that person is Wike, and that person is his leader,” he said.

When challenged that the people of River State voted for him, he asked, “but would people have been voted for if he was not PDP candidate?”

The former Rivers State governor’s aide noted that Wike and Fubara’s relationship was not like that of Governor Eno and Udom because of betrayal.

“Because you have a Fubara who has been, who has been a betrayer from the beginning, before he became governor. Let me go to Akwa Ibom. When, when pastor (Umo Eno), when he became Governor, who were his commissioners? People who were commissioners under Udom Emmanuel were his commissioners. Who were his personal aides? People who were personal aides. Did he complain? Did he complain? He did not complain.

“Because he acknowledged the fact that it was a collective responsibility of these people that made them governor. And no, the Governor of Akwa Ibom has not stand, has not woken up one morning and say, I am seeing all the red biro. I am holding the red biro. I can use it to cut your head (sic),” he stated.