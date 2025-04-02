Wike Mourns Tyozenda Ortom’s Death, Sends Condolences To Samuel Ortom

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has extended his heartfelt condolences to the immediate past Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, over the tragic passing of his younger brother, Mr. Tyozenda Ortom.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, the FCT Minister described Tyozenda’s death as a devastating loss, and he urged the Ortom family to find solace in God, “the giver and taker of life.”

Wike expressed his deep shock upon hearing the news of Tyozenda Ortom’s passing, saying, “The news of the death of Mr. Tyozenda Ortom came to me as a rude shock, and I understand the feeling of loss that must be going on in the mind of my brother and friend, His Excellency, Dr. Samuel Ortom.”

He acknowledged the emotional pain that such a loss brings and extended his empathy to the grieving family, offering comfort during this difficult time.

Despite the profound sorrow that the death has caused, Wike urged the Ortom family to seek comfort in their faith. “However, as painful and shocking as the death may be, I urge that solace should be taken in God, who has made death inevitable,” Wike said.

On behalf of his family, friends, and associates, the FCT Minister expressed his condolences, praying for the strength and fortitude needed to endure the loss.

“On behalf of my family, friends and associates, I commiserate with you over this sad incident. It is my prayer that God in His infinite mercies will give you and the entire Ortom Adorogo family the fortitude to bear this irreparable and painful loss,” Wike concluded.