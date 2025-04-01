Chidi Odinkalu Threatens To Expose Wike After Asking Body Of Benchers To Punish Him

Former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (Nigeria), Chidi Odinkalu, has dismissed the call for his punishment by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Naija News reports that Odinkalu condemned the presence of Supreme Court Justice, Emmanuel Akomaye Agim, and Wike at the University of Calabar’s Golden Jubilee Special Convocation held on March 22, 2025.

In a statement, Odinkalu stated that the event raised concerns about judicial impartiality, pointing to photographs suggesting improper proximity between political figures and judiciary members.

In response, Wike, during a meeting with the Body of Benchers led by Chief Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), said Odinkalu should be sanctioned, accusing him of degrading the legal profession through public criticism.

The former Governor of Rivers State emphasised the need for the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to maintain discipline and protect judicial integrity.

He said, “We have instilled so much fear in our judges and justices that they can’t freely associate. If a judge is going to a mosque or church and sees someone they know, they hesitate to interact because they fear being accused. If they shake hands with someone, people will allege bribery, and a petition will be written claiming the judge was seen shaking someone’s hand,” he continued, indirectly referencing Odinkalu’s public critiques.

“On Saturday, I went to the University of Calabar. The next thing I saw in the papers was a report claiming that a justice escorted me. And someone will sit down and read such a report.

“Once you see that, you should be able to say, ‘invite him’. You don’t just write baseless accusations, if you don’t discipline people.

“We cannot continue to allow our profession to be undermined. We cannot continue this way. If you don’t discipline someone, nobody will listen. Okay, can you please invite him? Did you write this…yes or no? We cannot allow the disparagement of our judges and justices. It’s not done anywhere. I think we have a lot of work to do but, first of all, we must instill discipline in our lawyers. Enough is enough.”

Reacting, Odinkalu, in a post via 𝕏, slammed Wike, stating that his story will be told at the appropriate time.

He wrote, “Nigeria’s powerful cabinet minister of the Federal Capital Territory and former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has a very deep relationship with dangerous beverage last week he consumed so of that stuff and while under the influence, asked the Body of Benchers to get me dis-barded for saying the truth about his habit of seeking accessorize judiciary. We will tell his story when the time comes.”