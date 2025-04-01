Why We’re Against Rally For Wike In Bayelsa – Govt Official

The Bayelsa State’s Commissioner for Youth Development, Alfred Kemapado, has said the government’s opposition to the mega rally for Nyesom Wike in the state was to protect peace of the region.

Naija News reported that the Convener of the Mega Rally, George Turnah, said the rally was not a political campaign rally but to inaugurate News Associates Chapter in the state.

He explained that New Associates is a platform for those who believe in Wike’s political ideology.

Speaking with Arise News on Tuesday, Kemapado argued that those who had insulted the ancestry of Bayelsa people should not be allowed to hold rallies in the state as Bayelsans may react angrily.

The Commissioner for Youths noted that Governor Douye Diri is an accommodating man who has in his cabinet members of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC), but prioritized peace in the state.

His words: “I think maybe what we should be saying now is that people who hold some kind of respectable positions, especially when you are, even as a commissioner for youth, you should be careful with the kind of statements you make in public space, that we should up our standard when we come, especially those of us holding public offices, that certain reckless, avoidable comments are not expected of us, especially those that go to insult people, especially when you want to insult the ancestry of a people. You understand?

“There is no law that says that. But we also say that under the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and even within our moral boundaries, you don’t take to provoking people and not expect them to react. But in this circumstance, the Governor is trying to ensure that there is no form of negative reaction as a result of such reckless comment so that we can keep the region in peace.

“We are not saying that people should not gather for the records. Governor Douye Diri is one of the most tolerant governors. As I speak to you, just after the elections, even members of the APC are part of our Executive Council. The Commissioner for Power is from the APC. The Commissioner for Lands and Survey in Bayelsa is from the APC. I can go on and on.

“So we are not saying that people should not gather. We are not saying that people should gather or that when people make reckless comments, that certain moods should be made to swing against them. But we should be saying it that people who hold reputable public offices should not go into reckless comments, especially against people. And that should not be tolerated even by the presidency. How does it even help the President? By insulting people? “