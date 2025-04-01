Wike: Is That How To Woo More Votes For Tinubu? – Bayelsa Commissioner Urges President To Caution His Appointee

Bayelsa State’s Commissioner for Youths Development, Alfred Kemepado, has said President Bola Tinubu, should be worried about one of his appointees hurling insults at people.

Naija News recalls that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike’s recent comment drew criticisms from the Ijaw Nation as members of the ethnic group fired back at the former Governor of Rivers State for allegedly disrespecting their late leader, Edwin Clark and associating the ethnic group with criminality.

While appearing on Arise Television’s programmed ‘The Morning Show’ on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, Kemepado said President Tinubu should not tolerate reckless comments about the Ijaws, stressing that nobody gets more votes for the president by insulting the people.

The commissioner said people who hold respectable positions should be careful of their public statements, noting that no public office holder should insult or make reckless statements about the ancestry of any group in the country.

He said, “Nobody gets more votes for the president by insulting the people.

“If anybody serving the president goes about insulting people everywhere, is that how to woo more votes for the president? So on the day of election, would you leave your units and wards and go to these places you’ve been insulting people? It is not about whether the PDP is worried, the presidency that one of his appointees is going about disrespecting and insulting people.”

Speaking further, Kemepado defended Governor Douye Diri’s recent directive that no political rally should be held in Bayelsa, saying the directive was issued because the governor knew the rally being planned by a group loyal to Wike was a ploy to disrupt the peacefulness of the state.

According to him, the directive was issued to avert any political crisis the rally might cause in Bayelsa, adding that Diri is not afraid of a state of emergency rule imposed on Rivers State.

He said, “Governor Diri is afraid of nothing. We have a responsibility to provide governance and one of the things we have achieved is peace.”