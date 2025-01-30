Arsenal’s First Choice Goalkeeper May Miss Man City Clash – Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has announced that David Raya’s availability for Sunday’s Premier League encounter against Manchester City remains uncertain.

Raya could not participate in the Gunners’ 2-1 victory over Girona in the Champions League on Wednesday night. In his place, Neto made his debut for Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal after joining the club on a season-long loan from Bournemouth.

Although Neto faced a challenging moment, resulting in Girona taking the lead in the 28th minute through Arnaut Danjuma, the team showed resilience. Jorginho equalized with a penalty in the 38th minute, and promising teenager Ethan Nwaneri scored a fantastic goal to secure the win.

While Arteta did not disclose specific details about Raya’s injury, he confirmed post-match that Raya was not fit to play and stated, “He’s injured, and that’s it. We’ll see how it improves.”

When asked about Neto’s ability to step up for an extended period, Arteta expressed confidence, saying, “Yes, that’s why he’s here, to do that job. He’s been doing it for over 20 years in his career.”

Arteta also expressed satisfaction with Neto’s performance, noting, “I’m very happy that he played. It’s been seven to eight months since he last featured in a competitive match, which is no easy feat. I’m pleased we could celebrate a victory together.”