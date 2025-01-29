Transfer Updates: Mathys Tel, Salah, Boniface, Rashford, Garnacho, Casemiro, Others

Bayern Munich’s French Under-21 attacker, Mathys Tel, 19, is seeking an exit this month, and Chelsea are in discussions with the Bundesliga club regarding a possible transfer, the Mail reported.

Manchester United are also considering entering the race for Tel, contingent on the sale of either Rashford or Argentine winger Alejandro Garnacho, 20, transfer expert, Florian Plettenberg shared.

Roma are pursuing a loan agreement for Manchester United’s Brazilian midfielder Casemiro, 32, that would last until the end of the season. However, this potential move hinges on the Italian club successfully selling Argentina international Leandro Paredes, 30, according to the Mail.

Napoli and Juventus are closely monitoring Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund, 21, as the Denmark forward seeks to impress new boss Ruben Amorim, as per Talksport.

Al-Hilal has emerged as the frontrunner to acquire Liverpool’s Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah, 32, this summer, following the Saudi Pro League’s decision to cancel Brazil forward Neymar’s contract, the Telegraph reported.

Wolves anticipate receiving offers for Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha, 25, ahead of the transfer deadline, with teams such as Aston Villa, Arsenal, and Nottingham Forest expressing interest, Football Insider shared.

Manchester United are progressing towards signing Lecce and Denmark wing-back Patrick Dorgu, 20, for a fee estimated at around £30 million, according to Sky Sports.

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford, 27, has engaged the brother of Brighton forward Danny Welbeck as his new agent to assist in exploring opportunities away from Old Trafford, as per Star.

Currently, Rashford’s most viable option for leaving United this month appears to be a loan move to Juventus, according to the Independent.

Leverkusen’s Nigerian striker Victor Boniface, 24, was granted leave from training this week amid talks of a possible move to Al-Nassr, according to the Athletic.

Manchester City midfielder James McAtee, 22, is no longer under consideration for Bayer Leverkusen, which is set to sign Argentine playmaker Emiliano Buendia, 28, from Aston Villa. (Florian Plettenberg), external

Manchester City are racing against time to secure Andrea Cambiaso, 24, as Juventus plan to decide on the future of the Italy full-back after their Champions League match against Benfica on Wednesday, as per Give Me Sport.

Bayern Munich and Manchester United are both showing interest in Chelsea’s French attacker Christopher Nkunku, 27, who carries a valuation of approximately £70 million, according to the Mail.

Manchester City are keen on signing Juventus and Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz, 26, on loan; however, the Serie A club aims to include a purchase obligation clause in the temporary agreement, the Mail reported.

La Liga president Javier Tebas has expressed opposition to the Spanish National Sports Council permitting Spain forward Dani Olmo, 26, to be registered by Barcelona, and actions are being initiated to reverse this decision, Marca reported.

Real Madrid have faced challenges in securing a deal for 26-year-old Liverpool and England right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold in January and has since ended their transfer business for the month, according to Marca.

Brighton are open to receiving offers for Republic of Ireland striker Evan Ferguson, 20, ahead of the January transfer window deadline, as per the Athletic.

Bayer Leverkusen are currently negotiating with Brighton regarding a potential acquisition of Ferguson, according to Sky Sports.