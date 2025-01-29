Tinubu’s Govt Cannot Address Nigeria’s Problem – LP

The Labour Party (LP) has said President Bola Tinubu’s government lacks the capacity to address Nigeria’s problems.

Naija News reports that the Labour Party’s National Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Arabami, said the National Working Committee (NWC) was working to address the party’s internal challenges.

In an interview with News Central on Tuesday, Arabami commended the party’s former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for refusing to merge with any political party for power-grabbing purposes.

“I thank God that our reconciliatory process, you know, is gaining ground, is gaining traction, because the National Working Committee is actually in a, you know, a very good move with the two leaders of the party, that is, I think, Mr. Peter Obi and Governor Alex Otti, because we have, all of us have been able to realize one fact that the current administration lacks the capacity to move Nigeria forward.

“Therefore, it is the right time for us to put the square peg in the square hole, and everything between us must, you know, all of us will come to your round table to disappear, give and take. You know, when you go for a peace meeting, you will gain some, you will lose some. And that was the reason why our presidential candidate dissuaded himself for most of these power grabbers, you know, people that have degraded our economy, not even before now, I mean, before now, they have been in government. But when they are in government, their government has no direction, be you APC, be you PDP

He knows, and that was why he has to make a policy statement. So all the people that think, oh, we are inviting, let us all grab power without any focus,” he said.



The former Labour Party governorship candidate, who aligns with Julius Abure-led executives, said his previous statement against Obi and Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, was motivated by political differences and should not be considered in the reconciliation process.

“I said reconciliatory process. In Nigeria, you will have 30 people that I’m going to mention that you will never believe they will ever be part of the Bola Tinubu administration; Senator Akpabio, Daniel Bwala, and former governor of River State.

“These are the people that have called APC cancer. But you and I watched the last presidential media chat when the President gave a salute to the former governor of Riverside. You see, in a political party, it’s about reconciliation. Yeah, you are going to have misgivings. You are going to have your differences. But we have to be able to put Nigeria ahead of our personal differences,” he stated.

When asked if court cases between Aburi and Nenadi Usman‘s led executives would be withdrawn for reconciliation, he answered no.

“No, we are saying we are in the process of reconciliation. Mr. Peter Obi has been able to demonstrate that now, telling everybody that is coming to him that he won’t be a party to any form of power grabbing. Those that want to grab power without telling what they want to do with it, like we have seen in the current administration,” he explained.