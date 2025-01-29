Tinubu’s Aide Mocks Atiku, PDP After Fight At National Secretariat During BoT Meeting

The Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, has mocked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the scuffle which ensued at the party’s National Secretariat on Wednesday.

He also called out the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, telling him to fix his own party rather than blame the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Taking to his account on the X platform, Olusegun said the PDP, which has not been able to complete the construction of its national secretariat since 2008 and Atiku, who has not been able to provide leadership and end the crisis rocking his party, should not be talking about rescuing Nigeria in 2027.

“A party that began the construction of a national secretariat worth N16bn in 2008. Despite raising over N62bn through fundraising, the 12-storey project remains an unfulfilled ambition wants to “Rescue Nigeria”.

Perhaps Alhaji @atiku needs to do more introspection rather blaming our party for the inability of his party be useful to the nation both as a ruling party and an opposition party,” the presidential media aide wrote while sharing a video of the incident which happened on Wednesday at the PDP secretariat.

Naija News reports the statement of Tinubu’s aide follows the commotion which broke out during the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting in Abuja on Wednesday.

The BoT started meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, with Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, presiding over the session.

However, an altercation began when a party chieftain, Sunday Ude-Okoye, was denied access to the meeting.

Ude-Okoye attempted to force his way in but was firmly blocked by a party protocol officer and Anyanwu’s aide, Emmanuel Okoronkwo.

His supporters then scaled the fence into the secretariat premises, overpowering Okoronkwo and others who had blocked Ude-Okoye from entering the meeting hall.

Security was later beefed up at the PDP headquarters, with police and military vans patrolling the area to maintain order.

The PDP has been embroiled in a fresh leadership crisis as Samuel Anyanwu and Ude-Okoye have been claiming the national secretary’s position.