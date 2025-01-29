Chaos Erupts At PDP Headquarters As Thugs Invade BoT Meeting (Video)

There was pandemonium at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday after suspected thugs allegedly invaded the Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting, causing disruptions and tension among party members.

The crisis unfolded during a crucial meeting presided over by the Acting National Chairman of the PDP, Umar Damagum, attended by several top party figures, including:

– Senator Samuel Anyanwu (National Secretary)

– Senator Ben Obi

– BoT Chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara

– BoT Secretary, Senator Ahmed Makarfi

– Former Niger State Governor, Babangida Aliyu

– Former Osun State Governor, Chief Olagunsoye Oyinlola

– Former PDP Youth Leader, Sunday Ude-Okoye

Trouble started when Samuel Anyanwu and Sunday Ude-Okoye, both contesting for the position of PDP National Secretary, clashed at the start of the meeting.

Ude-Okoye reportedly arrived at the venue before Anyanwu and Acting Chairman Damagum but was later forced out upon Anyanwu’s arrival, further escalating tensions.

Recall that in 2023, the PDP’s South East zone nominated Ude-Okoye to replace Anyanwu as National Secretary after the latter became the party’s governorship candidate in Imo State.

The South East PDP argued that Anyanwu should vacate the position, citing internal party rules.

However, the situation worsened in December 2024, when an Appeal Court in Enugu upheld a ruling removing Anyanwu and affirming Ude-Okoye as the legitimate PDP National Secretary.

In a twist last week, the Court of Appeal in Abuja issued a restraining order, directing that Anyanwu remain in office until the Supreme Court delivers a final ruling on the case.

Eyewitnesses who spoke with Vanguard said suspected thugs stormed the venue, allegedly backing one of the factions, leading to a heated confrontation among party officials.

BoT members, who had gathered to resolve the lingering leadership dispute, were forced to suspend discussions, as security personnel struggled to contain the situation.

Sources within the PDP revealed that the BoT meeting had been convened to discuss the growing divisions in the party, particularly the South East leadership crisis.

Watch the video below: