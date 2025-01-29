There’s Illegal Gold Mining In Your Backyard, You Cannot Tell The World You’re Not Aware – Isibor To Oshiomhole

A former Commissioner for Digital Economy, Science and Technology in Edo State, Ogbeide Ifaluyi-Isibor, has slammed Adams Oshiomhole, for neglecting illegal mining activities in his zone.

Naija News reported that the former governor of Edo said illegal mining activities draining the nation’s economy and affecting the environment were carried out by retired generals.

Isibor accused Oshiomhole of neglecting the illegal gold mining activities “in his backyard” even as a former governor and current Senator.

The Commissioner under former governor Godwin Obaseki advised the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Interior to address illegal gold mining in his home.

In a post on his X handle on Wednesday, Ifaluyi-Isibor wrote: “It’s difficult for me to listen to him without bias. Even when he appears to speak frankly there’s always a twist to it. He’s proven through the decades to be unstable, twisted and double-mouthed.

“He speaks so eloquently (and I give that to him) but forgets so quickly what he said yesterday or the standards he set yesterday and is quick to loudly mumble and juggle words to mesmerize and hypnotize folks but mostly all geared towards deceit.

“Speaks convincingly no doubt but we see through the charade and resplendent facade.

“I share some of his concerns here but please tell Sen Adams Oshiomole that there’s illegal mining of Gold and other natural resources in his own ‘backyard’.

“He can’t tell the world that he is not aware or are people not making billions from it too?

“Who are the direct beneficiaries of the illegal mining of Gold in Edo North today?

If you ask me, who will I ask!!! (sic).”