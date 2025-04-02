Breaking: Edo Tribunal Dismisses AA Petition Against Governor Okpebholo’s Victory

The Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal on Tuesday dismissed the petition filed by the Action Alliance (AA) party challenging the outcome of the state’s September 21, 2024, gubernatorial election.

The three-member tribunal, led by Justice Wilfred Kpochi, ruled against the petition filed against the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Governor Monday Okpebholo.

The Action Alliance (AA) and one Adekunle Rufai Omoaje had filed a petition before the Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

Omoaje had, in the petition, asked the Tribunal to declare the declaration of Okpebholo and APC as winners of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as illegal, unlawful, unconditional, and null and void due to non-compliance with the Electoral Act.

He also alleged corruption and that Okpebholo and APC did not win the majority of lawful votes in the election.

Omoaje further alleged that AA was not allowed to nominate a lawful governorship candidate for the election, having not signed the nomination form as the National Chairman of the party.

However, the APC countered the allegations, stating that the petitioners, who claimed there was over-voting, had failed to provide sufficient evidence to prove their case.

The APC argued that in order to prove over-voting, the petitioner needed to call polling unit agents, eyewitnesses who could testify to the alleged irregularities.

The APC’s legal team contended that the AA had failed to meet this requirement, urging the tribunal to dismiss the case as it lacked merit, jurisdiction, and competence.

In response, the tribunal agreed with the APC’s defense and struck out the petition, citing the petitioners’ failure to present sufficient proof of their claims.

Additionally, in one of its rulings, the tribunal noted that only the candidate who contested the election is legally entitled to challenge the outcome. Since the AA’s candidate did not contest the election, the tribunal held that the AA, as a party, lacked the standing to challenge the result.

The Tribunal also held that Omoaje’s grievance against the election was that he was not recognized as the National Chairman of the Action Alliance for the purpose of nominating candidates for the poll. However, it was held that his claims had no basis in the Electoral Act of 2022.