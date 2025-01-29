Sowore Pleads Not Guilty To Cybercrime Charges Over “Illegal IGP” Remark

Activist and former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has denied the cybercrime charges levied against him by the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The charges stem from Sowore’s public statement on his verified X account, where he referred to Egbetokun as an “illegal IGP.”

The charges, filed in case FCH/ABJ/23/25, accuse Sowore of intentionally using his verified X account to send messages that referred to the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, as an “illegal IGP.”

According to the police, these statements were false and intended to provoke disorder, with the goal of disrupting public peace and challenging the authority of the police force.

Appearing before Justice Abdullah Liman at the FCT High Court, Sowore entered a not-guilty plea when the charges were read to him at around 10:00 am on Wednesday.

Outside the court, a group of his supporters staged a protest against the arraignment.

“Police officers are here to intimidate protesters. Meanwhile, Abuja is burning. Look at them gathered here instead of being deployed to crime hotspots.

“This shows the seriousness of this government and the illegal Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun. If he were serious, he would send his men to tackle crime, not to harass peaceful demonstrators,” a protester said.