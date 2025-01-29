EndBadGovernance Protesters Clash With Police, Demand Sowore’s Release

Protesters from the #EndBadGovernance movement clashed with security forces outside the Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday, calling for the immediate release of activist and former Presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore.

Recall that Sowore was arrested on Monday and detained at the Intelligence Response Team facility in Abuja after rejecting the administrative bail conditions offered by the police.

Naija News earlier reported that Sowore is scheduled for arraignment today, Wednesday, before Justice Abdullah Liman at the Federal High Court in Abuja, with charges filed by the police, as confirmed by his lawyer, Marshall Abubakar.

In response to the arraignment, protesters occupied the court premises, with demonstrators accusing the authorities of focusing on intimidation tactics rather than addressing the capital’s increasing crime rate.

According to The Punch, amid a strong police presence, one protester criticized the government for deploying officers to the scene rather than addressing rising crime in the capital.

“Police officers are here to intimidate protesters. Meanwhile, Abuja is burning. Look at them gathered here instead of being deployed to crime hotspots.

“This shows the seriousness of this government and the illegal Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun. If he were serious, he would send his men to tackle crime, not to harass peaceful demonstrators,” the protester said.

The group demanded that Sowore, who has been in detention, either be presented before the court or released if no charges had been filed against him.

“What we are asking is that Sowore should be brought before a court now. Stop detaining him and breaching his right to liberty if you have no charges against him. Free Sowore now!” another protester demanded.

In addition to Sowore’s case, the protesters called for an end to the misuse of the judiciary to silence government critics.

“We are also asking for the striking out of all cases against critics of this government. All critics who were unjustly tried in this country should have their cases struck out. The authorities should focus on serious matters instead of chasing trivialities,” the protester added.

Despite the heavy security measures, the demonstrators vowed to persist in their campaign for justice until their demands were addressed.