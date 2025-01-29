Plateau State Governor Sacks Five Commissioners, Announces Replacements

The Plateau State Government has approved the disengagement of five members of the State Executive Council and immediately named their replacements, signalling a major shake-up in the administration.

The affected commissioners include:

Sule Musa – Ministry of Commerce and Industry

Obed Goselle – Ministry of Science and Technology

Noel Nkup – Ministry of Youth and Sports Development

Chrysantus Dawam – Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning

Jamila Tukur – Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and Hospitality

New Commissioners Appointed

In a swift move, Governor Caleb Mutfwang approved the appointment of five new commissioners to replace those removed. The newly appointed commissioners include:

Sunday Alex – Bassa Local Government Area

Joyce Ramnap – Langtang South Local Government Area

Sylvanus Dongtoe – Shendam Local Government Area

Nicholas Baamlong – Qua’an Pan Local Government Area

Cornelius Doeyok – Qua’an Pan Local Government Area

Appreciation To Outgoing Officials

The state government expressed gratitude to the former commissioners for their services to the state and wished them well in their future endeavours.

“The Governor appreciates their contributions to the administration and wishes them success in their future endeavors,” a government official stated.

The reason for the cabinet reshuffle was not explicitly stated, but political analysts suggest it could be part of Governor Mutfwang’s efforts to reposition his administration for better service delivery and governance in Plateau State.